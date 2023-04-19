Don't Forget The Popcorn!

While you're waiting for your next "Couchella" at-home viewing party, here's another audio/visual treat you can catch tonight - on the really big screen. It's the first global screening of COLDPLAY - Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate, filmed during the band's sold-out, ten-night run in BUENOS AIRES.

The film, by PAUL DUGDALE, which screens again on SUNDAY, features unseen footage, backstage access, guest appearances from JIN of BTS, and H.E.R., plus interviews with the band after the concert film. Tickets available at coldplaycinema.live. View the trailer here.

