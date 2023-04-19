The Legend Lives On

CNN AUDIO is debuting a new podcast, "THE PRINCE MIXTAPE," TODAY, in advance of FRIDAY's seventh anniversary of PRINCE's death.

The eight-episode show is hosted by poet and writer NICHOLE PERKINS, and is debuting with an episode, "MINNEAPOLIS Always Been The Bomb", on which PERKINS speaks with PRINCE's first producer, CHRIS MOON, in an effort to shine a light on how PRINCE ROGERS NELSON became a global star.

Listen here.

« see more Net News