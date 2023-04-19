Summers

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE's BROOKE SUMMERS will be the voiceover announcer for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS on THURSDAY, MAY 11th from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. This is her second straight year as announcer for the two-hour show, to be hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS.

SUMMERS joined KFRG in 2021 after 16 years at WUHU/BOWLING GREEN, KY. In addition to her afternoon shift on KFRG, SUMMERS is also co-host of BROOKE & BIC MORNINGS on Hot AC sister station KBBK (B107.3).

SUMMERS said, "I am really excited to be presented with this opportunity again. The ACM AWARDS is the longest-running Country music awards show, and to be a small part of that is tremendous!"

OM/PD STEVE KING said, "Two years in a row as the voice of the ACM AWARDS is an amazing accomplishment for BROOKE! The entire staff at BROADCAST HOUSE is excited for her. She is a superstar on FROGGY 98, and there is no one else like her in the market. Now she gets to share her talents—for the second time—with the world. We are SO lucky to have her on our team."

The ACM AWARDS show will be available without commercial interruption on PRIME VIDEO.

Read our 2022 "Woman To Watch" interview with SUMMERS here.

