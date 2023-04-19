Bower

TAYLOR UNIVERSITY BROADCASTING Contemporary Christian WBCL/FORT WAYNE, IN News Director LARRY BOWER is retiring after a 58-year radio career. BOWER has been on the WBCL Morning Show for the past 19 years.



In 1972, he joined ADAMS RADIO GROUP Oldies WLYV-AM/FORT WAYNE. He was instrumental in the creation of the WLYV Raft Race which, at the time, was among the most popular events of the FORT WAYNE Three Rivers Festival.



In 1975, BOWER began a number of years at GRANITE BROADCASTING NBC WKJG-TV/FORT WAYNE, where he was a copywriter and commercial producer plus the station Promotions Director. BOWER was a local host of the JERRY LEWIS Telethon for 13 years. He interviewed a number of celebrities on his show “Star Talk”, including BOB HOPE, DAVID LETTERMAN, JAY LENO, ROCK HUDSON, MICHAEL J. FOX, DENZEL WASHINGTON, ALEX TREBEK, MCLEAN STEVENSON and TED DANSON, among others.



He then became WBCL News Director and joined the morning show with JIM, PHIL and LARRY. Besides delivering the news, BOWER was also a part of morning show features like “Battle of the Brains” and “Mystery Theater.” BOWER helped the WBCL Morning Show earn two IBA nominations as best "Middle Market Morning Show." The trio won the IBA SPECTRUM, best morning show, and first prize in 2005.



BOWER also won numerous individual awards from the ASSOCIATED PRESS, INDIANA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, and NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS.



His last day on air will be WEDNESDAY (4/26).

