Music Lineup Announced

The BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX, set for AUGUST 4-6 in NASHVILLE, has announced the music lineup for race weekend. FLO RIDA will headline the SATURDAY evening (8/5) concert on the ZYN MAIN STAGE.

The WESLEY MORTGAGE FREEDOM FRIDAY night (8/4) concert honoring military and first responders will feature VINCE NEIL, CHRIS JANSON, and GAVIN DEGRAW. On SATURDAY (8/5), MEGAN MORONEY, DILLON CARMICHAEL, FRANK RAY, TIM DUGGER, MAE ESTES, NEON UNION, RYAN GRIFFIN, CONNOR McCUTCHEON, and others will perform on the iHEARTRADIO STAGE.

The SUNDAY morning (8/6) PRAISE STAGE, presented by RED STREET RECORDS and hosted by JAY DEMARCUS of RASCAL FLATTS, will feature JASON CRABB, CONSUMED BY FIRE, CADE THOMPSON amd IVETH LUNA.

BIG MACHINE MUSIC GRAND PRIX Pres./COO JASON RITTENBERRY said, "Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021, and this year is no different. We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today. Music programming will take place on the iHEARTRADIO FANZONE STAGE during daytime hours FRIDAY through SUNDAY, with our FREEDOM FRIDAY evening concert kicking the weekend off in a big way on the main stage."

In addition to the music, the race includes the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT AMERICA, GR Cup, the BIG MACHINE SPIKED COOLER TRANS AM TA2 SERIES, and STADIUM SUPER TRUCKS.

