Female Force: Lizzo

TIDALWAVE COMICS announces the addition of a new comic book to its popular “Female Force” series. “Female Force: LIZZO” will be released this month - just in time for the singer's birthday.

Written by DARREN G. DAVIS, and featuring art by PABLO MARTINENA, the 22-page comic book is available digitally and in print - soft and hardcover. The hard cover version will feature a different cover by MARVEL COMICS artist YONAMI.

DAVIS explains, "I am super-excited to bring LIZZO into the “Female Force” world. Since her breakout, she has been all about female empowerment and destroying glass ceilings."

MARTINENA adds, "Here, in ARGENTINA, LIZZO leads the lists of the main Tops, so it was quite an incredible experience that she accompanied me with her songs while I drew her pages, no matter what time it was."

TIDALWAVE COMICS’ catalog of titles can also be downloaded digitally wherever eBooks are sold.

