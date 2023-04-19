Michaels

VIDARE CREATIVE has promoted GARRETT MICHAELS to Dir./Radio. He'll oversee all operations of on-air fundraising events while retaining his role of host and fundraising coach.



“GARRETT continues to be a trailblazer in fundraising and radio. It was a promotion that seemed natural to have him run our entire radio department at VIDARE CREATIVE,” said Chief Client Officer BILL SCOTT. “He’s a vital part of serving our clients, and we’re incredibly proud of his growth as both a fundraiser and consultant.”



MICHAELS joined VIDARE in APRIL 2021 (NET NEWS 3/2/2021).

