Hayes (r) and a patient (Photo: Dusty Barker, Musicians On Call)

MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES joined nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL to bring prom to patients at THE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT TRISTAR CENTENNIAL in NASHVILLE. The bedside program included photo props, crowns and corsages, plus HAYES performing his hit "Fancy Like" and taking photos with the patients. He even had nurses doing the viral dance in the hallways.

Pop artist JAX also participated in the MUSICIANS ON CALL PROM: PRESENTED BY MEN'S WAREHOUSE program, hosting a virtual concert that featured performances, well wishes and prom stories from KING CALAWAY, GEORGIA WEBSTER, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, TWICE, MAISIE PETERS, ALEC BENJAMIN, FRAWLEY, HELLO SISTER, BIZZY, THE BAND LIGHT and more. The concert will be available for pediatric patients nationwide to enjoy in their hospital rooms throughout the prom season.

“The music is a big part of what makes prom memorable for teens all over the country, and we are thrilled to have so many artists joining us in creating the perfect soundtrack for patients who have to spend this season in the hospital,” said MUSICIANS ON CALL President & CEO PETE GRIFFIN. “Thanks to the continued support of our partners at MEN'S WEARHOUSE, and artists like JAX and WALKER HAYES, these patients get to enjoy their own Prom experience with lasting, positive memories.”

Patients at ST. LOUIS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL and UCSF BENIOFF CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS in SAN FRANCISCO and OAKLAND, CA were given the VIP treatment. With the help of a MEN'S WEARHOUSE stylist, they were fitted for suits to wear to their own hospital prom celebrations.





A chance to dance (Photo: Dusty Barker, Musicians On Call)





