Following a year of great personal losses to the band, FOO FIGHTERS have dropped the new single "Rescued" on RCA and have also announced the upcoming release of their 11th studio album "But Here We Are," coming on JUNE 2nd.

Their new studio album will include 10 new songs produced by GREG KURSTIN and FOO FIGHTERS. The RCA press release on the new album stated: "'But Here We Are' is in nearly equal measure the 11th FOO FIGHTERS album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channeling the naiveté of FOO FIGHTERS’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, 'But Here We Are' is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

Check out the lyric video for the new single "Rescued" here.

