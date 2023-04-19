Patterson

DOWNTOWN MUSIC has promoted BEN PATTERSON from COO of DOWNTOWN MUSIC SERVICES to President/Artist & Label Services.

DOWNTOWN MUSIC President PIETER VAN RIJN said, “At DOWNTOWN, we empower artists, creators and those businesses who represent them. We honor the value that artists bring into the world. Through his experience and affinity, BEN understands and respects the role of the artist and knows how to navigate through the unique challenges that they face today. There is no better person than BEN to lead the Artist & Label Services division, and I can’t wait to see how his leadership and passion benefit the incredible artists and labels we represent.”

PATTERSON said, ”Artist independence has been the central driver of my career, and empowering artists is at the core of everything we do at DOWNTOWN. With a global team focused on artists’ success during the lifetime of their projects, the Artist and Label Services division enables artists to succeed on every platform and build a listening fan base to sustain careers. I’m excited to continue my tenure at DOWNTOWN MUSIC surrounded by colleagues that share the same vision and embrace the opportunity to support more artists and their teams at all stages of their careers.”

DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS CEO ANDREW BERGMAN said, “With BEN’s move, we have completed a series of changes that we commenced two years ago, firmly establishing DOWNTOWN as the premier provider of distribution, publishing, artist, label and related services to the broader industry. We’re extremely fortunate to have BEN and the rest of the leadership team that guides this division and I am excited to see how they continue to grow and evolve.”

