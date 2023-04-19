Tennessee Capitol Building (Photo: Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock.com)

A group of NASHVILLE-based recording artists representing several different musical genres are calling on TENNESSEE lawmakers to pass gun reform measures. A letter to the TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY calling for "common sense gun safety legislation" to be enacted before the governing body ends its current session was signed by KACEY MUSGRAVES, JASON ISBELL, AMY GRANT, SHERYL CROW, KELSEA BALLERINI, CHARLIE WORSHAM, MARTINA McBRIDE, EMMYLOU HARRIS, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, MAREN MORRIS, MARGO PRICE, MICKEY GUYTON, RODNEY CROWELL, RYAN HURD, THE CADILLAC THREE, TJ ORBORNE, LITTLE BIG TOWN's KAREN FAIRCHILD and JIMI WESTBROOK and many others, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

The letter, drafted in the wake of NASHVILLE's COVENANT SCHOOL shooting that left six people dead, had "dozens of signees calling for extreme risk protection laws and legislation strengthening requirements around secure storage of firearms," the newspaper reports. CROW and GRANT were part of a group that hand delivered the letter YESTERDAY (4/18).

The petition reads, "Gun violence in TENNESSEE is not inevitable. We are not hopeless, and we will not accept inaction. This does not have to be our normal, and we ask that you stand with us! We know that gun safety laws work. Policies like extreme risk protection laws and secure storage of firearms can save lives. And we ask that you keep your session open until these policies are put into place."

It continued, "We need to put the safety of our children above politics and special interests. We appreciate Governor LEE taking steps towards creating a safer community against gun violence, however we believe these are only the first steps in improving the safety for our children and Tennesseans. It's time for you to pass effective measures that will keep guns out of dangerous hands before the shooting starts."

THE TENNESSEAN reports that the artists' letter was published by VOICES FOR A SAFER TENNESSEE, a nonpartisan group that formed after the MARCH 27th COVENANT school shooting to lobby lawmakers.

That group also organized thousands to turn out in NASHVILLE last night to "link arms and form a human chain in a push for extreme risk laws, stronger laws for gun storage and better background checks." TRISHA YEARWOOD was part of that chain, which stretched from the state Capitol building to MONROE CARRELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, where the three youngest COVENANT victims were pronounced dead. A simultaneous event was also scheduled in downtown KNOXVILLE.

YEARWOOD posted a photo from event on FACEBOOK, writing, "Honored today to be a part of the human chain of love and peace all the way from VANDERBILT CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL to the Capitol. Over 8,000 non-partisan folks who believe our children deserve a #saferTN. We all want that."

