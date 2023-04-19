Santiago

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP has promoted music executive ANA ROSA SANTIAGO to SVP/Latin Music, and will lead UMPG Latin A&R and Sync.

UMPG President of LATIN AMERICA and US LATIN ALEXANDRA LIOUTIKOFF said, “With tremendous dedication and vision, ANA ROSA has been instrumental to the success of UMPG’s Latin division. She holds trusting relationships with talent and works closely to develop their careers, both in Latin music and around the world. I am thrilled to promote ANA ROSA and look forward to her next chapter leading our Latin creative strategy.”

SANTIAGO said: “Since I started at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING, I’ve been so excited to take advantage of our global platform to help our Latin writers expand their reach through our song camps and worldwide collaborations. I’m grateful to JODY GERSON and ALEXANDRA for their support, and to our writers, for they’re at the heart of everything we do. I look forward to continuing to support our fantastic roster in the years to come.”

