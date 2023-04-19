Kearney

ALL ACCESS has confirmed that longtime AUDACY/LAS VEGAS Senior VP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY will be exiting his post soon.

He’s been overseeing Talker KDWN, Top 40 KLUC, N/T/S KLUC HD2, Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1), Talker KMXB HD3, and Top 40/Rhythmic KXQQ.

While it’s not public yet as to where KEARNEY’s headed, ALL ACCESS hears he’s still going to be involved in the media, but in a new role.

No word on KEARNEY’s exact departure date or who is replacing him.

Stay tuned!

« see more Net News