Dan Kearney, Audacy/Las Vegas SVP/Market Manager Is Exiting
by Joel Denver
April 20, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS has confirmed that longtime AUDACY/LAS VEGAS Senior VP/Market Manager DAN KEARNEY will be exiting his post soon.
He’s been overseeing Talker KDWN, Top 40 KLUC, N/T/S KLUC HD2, Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1), Talker KMXB HD3, and Top 40/Rhythmic KXQQ.
While it’s not public yet as to where KEARNEY’s headed, ALL ACCESS hears he’s still going to be involved in the media, but in a new role.
No word on KEARNEY’s exact departure date or who is replacing him.
Stay tuned!