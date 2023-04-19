Bell, Gardner, Weston (Photo: Toni Pirrone/WMGK)

ANDRE GARDNER, who is into his 21st year of hosting afternoons on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA took to FACEBOOK to announce that he’s signed a “multi-year contract extension” that will keep him firmly in place.

In his post, GARDNER said, “Many thanks to VP/Market Mgr. JOE BELL, PD BILL WESTON, CAROLINE, BRUCE and BRIAN BEASLEY, and my wonderful family here at MGK for making this a truly great place to spend an afternoon!”

WESTON, who also programs sister Rock WMMR, told ALL ACCESS, “ANDRE is the consummate pro and man! does he work hard in the studio every day to make those sounds- his words, the music and the audience- all flow in a most enjoyable radio experience. So glad we benefit from his talents for years to come.”

