Frank Ocean (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

After a controversial headlining performance last weekend that had some scratching their heads, FRANK OCEAN has dropped out of this weekend's second installment of COACHELLA ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL due to a leg injury, according to ROLLING STONE. BLINK-182, who played last FRIDAY as a surprise guest in their first performance with TOM DeLONG in over eight years, will take his place.

A rep for the one-time ODD FUTURE member told the publication that a doctor advised OCEAN not to perform due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg suffered at last SUNDAY night's controversial performance.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” OCEAN said in a statement provided by his rep about the curtailed show.

Ocean's performance at COACHELLA last weekend was his first anywhere since 2017. He was originally scheduled to headline the festival in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic, then locked in for 2023 a full two years prior with an announcement in AUGUST 2021. His highly anticipated performance puzzled fans, as he appeared mostly behind a large digital screen after arriving nearly an hour after his scheduled appearance, which forced him to cut the show short when he passed the strict local SUNDAY curfew of MIDNIGHT.

Many out in COUCHELLA land were also disappointed when it was announced that OCEAN's set would not be livestreamed on the official YOUTUBE channel. The enigmatic performer also denied permission for photographers to shoot the show.

