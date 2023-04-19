Esposito (Photo: Courtesy of CRB/CRS - Kayla Schoen)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman Emeritus JOHN ESPOSITO, who last month was named Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION, succeeding UMG EVP/General Counsel JEFFREY HARLESTON (NET NEWS 3/1), is stepping down from his role at WARNER. The news was first reported in BILLBOARD.

In an email to the WMN staff YESTERDAY (4/19), ESPOSITO reportedly wrote, “It’s that time of year when I head off to NANTUCKET to relax and reflect. This summer though, I will be reflecting on my next adventures, as I am stepping down as the Chairman Emeritus of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE today. I’m so proud of what you’re all achieving as a team. I will always be the biggest champion of this team and the artists we signed and developed together. Keep rocking! See you in the fall.”

Longtime WARNER veteran ESPOSITO, who stepped down from the Chairman at the end of 2022, gave no reason in his staff memo for his decision to leave the NASHVILLE company, which he first joined 13 years ago. But he told BILLBOARD the change would give him more time to focus on his T.J. MARTELL role, and to travel.

