COX MEDIA GROUP AC WEZI (EASY 102.9)/JACKSONVILLE adds TONI FOXX for mornings. Most recently, FOXX co-hosted mornings on iHEARTMEDIA Country WQIK/JACKSONVILLE. FOXX succeeds ABBY MURPHY, who exited the station earlier this year to join WESTWOOD ONE's "THE BERT SHOW" based at CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA.

FOXX commented, "I’m delighted to join the team at EASY 102.9 and connect with our listeners every morning. I look forward to bringing my energy and passion for music to JACKSONVILLE's airwaves once again and becoming a part of this vibrant EASY 102.9 community."

WEZI Dir./Branding and Programming JUD HEUSSLER added, "We're thrilled to have TONI FOXX join our team at EASY 102.9. TONI is an incredible talent who has built a loyal following throughout her career in radio. Her expertise and passion for music, combined with her fun and engaging personality, make her the perfect fit for our station and our morning show."

