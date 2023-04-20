-
Sisters Amber Ruffin And Lacey Lamar Debut Podcast For iHeartPodcasts, Big Money Players Network
by Perry Michael Simon
April 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM (PT)
PEACOCK talk show host and writer AMBER RUFFIN and her sister, author and activist LACEY LAMAR are co-hosting a new podcast for WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK and iHEARTPODCASTS.
"THE AMBER & LACEY, LACEY & AMBER SHOW" debuted WEDNESDAY (4/20) and will post weekly on WEDNESDAYS. RUFFIN and LAMAR will interview guests and play games and quizzes pitting the sisters against each other on the podcast.