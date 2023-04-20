Business Talk

iHEARTMEDIA is grouping some of its business podcasts into a new podcast network. The B2B PODCAST NETWORK will include shows like the AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION and KNOWN's “THE FUTURE LEGENDS OF ADVERTISING PODCAST: MARKETING ALL-STARS IN RIVETING CONVERSATION,” iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN's "MATH AND MAGIC: STORIES FROM THE FRONTIERS OF MARKETING," and “THE SOUND OF SEROTONIN WITH CHARLES CANTU: INTERVIEWS RESHAPING ADVERTISING.”

“We know that marketers are hot on podcasts with the majority planning on increasing their advertising spend in audio this year. While marketers are spending more, they’re also listening for longer, which is why we wanted to create a network of podcasts specifically for their industry with content that inspires and educates," said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “iHEARTMEDIA’s B2B PODCAST NETWORK brings this highly strategic audience into focus and provides the platform brands need to access them authentically.”

