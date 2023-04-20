Product Of The Year Winners Announced

The NAB announced the winners of its 5th annual Product of the Year Awards at the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS TUESDAY (4/18).

"Every year, NAB SHOW is excited to see what new, innovative breakthroughs our nominees have made to transform how content is created, connected and capitalized throughout the media and entertainment industry," said SVP/Chief Customer Success Officer ERIC TRABB. "The winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards have demonstrated how they can help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing the content lifecycle at all its stages."

Winners in audio categories were:

Create Category, Audio Production, Processing and Networking:

AUDIO DESIGN DESK, INC., Audio Design Desk 2.0

CALREC AUDIO, Argo

CLEAR-COM, Arcadia with HelixNet Integration

DANADS, Audio Ad Creation

DOTTEREL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, Konos

Radio

DTS / XPERIl, DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal

NAUTEL,VX Series

GAIAN SOLUTIONS, Vani - An HD Radio Network as a Service Over ATSC 3.0

ip-studio powered by TELOS ALLIANCE, IP-Screener

RADIO.CLOUD, RADIO.CLOUD's Live Studio

TIELINE THE CODEC COMPANY, MPX II Codec

