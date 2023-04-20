Green Music

ASCAP is launching a song contest to raise awareness of environmental issues for EARTH DAY. The GREEN THEME SONG CONTEST, part of the STUDIO GREEN @ ASCAP initiative, will award a $1,000 prize and feature the winner as the STUDIO GREEN @ ASCAP theme music for special episodes of "VERSED: THE ASCAP PODCAST."

The winner will be chosen by a panel from CHAMPAGNE THEORY MUSIC GROUP, including TOMMY BROWN, MELANIE FONTANA, and MR. FRANKS.

Submissions are now open to eligible ASCAP members through midnight (PT) the night of MAY 19th. Find out more here.

