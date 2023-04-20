Kenzie K

Former AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO midday host KENZIE ROMAN (a/k/a KENZIE K) is joining crosstown CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO as co-host of the Q101 MORNING CREW alongside BRIAN HADDAD and JUSTIN NETTLEBECK, effective MAY 2nd. ROMAN is filling the seat left open by the exit of ALI late last year (NET NEWS 11/30/22). ROMAN also appears on "THE MVP GAME" on MARQUEE SPORTS NETWORK and co-hosted the NEW YEAR’S EVE special, “COUNTDOWN CHICAGO, on ABC O&O WLS-TV (ABC 7)/CHICAGO.

"After an extensive search of strong candidates to add to The Q101 MORNING CREW, we are incredibly pleased to have KENZIE K joining the team," said Q101 VP/Ops. & CUMULUS/CHICAGO VP/Programming, Rock Formats TROY HANSON. "Her energy, personality, and comedy chops are simply undeniable. From the moment we met with her, we knew we had found exactly what we were looking for to enhance our strong Q101 lineup."

ROMAN added, “A morning show in CHICAGO has always been a huge dream and goal of mine, so I’m beyond excited and grateful that my dream will come true with BRIAN and JUSTIN on the legendary Q101!”

