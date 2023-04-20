-
Crooked Media, Reduced Listening Team For 'Pod Save The UK' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
April 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CROOKED MEDIA and REDUCED LISTENING are partnering to produce a U.K. equivalent of CROOKED's flagship podcast "POD SAVE AMERICA."
"POD SAVE THE UK," debuting MAY 4th, is hosted by comic NISH KUMAR and journalist COCO KHAN and is created by the "POD SAVE AMERICA" team. The show will post on THURSDAYS with video episodes also available on the POD SAVE THE WORLD YOUTUBE channel.