U.K. Version

CROOKED MEDIA and REDUCED LISTENING are partnering to produce a U.K. equivalent of CROOKED's flagship podcast "POD SAVE AMERICA."

"POD SAVE THE UK," debuting MAY 4th, is hosted by comic NISH KUMAR and journalist COCO KHAN and is created by the "POD SAVE AMERICA" team. The show will post on THURSDAYS with video episodes also available on the POD SAVE THE WORLD YOUTUBE channel.

« see more Net News