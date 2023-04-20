Interrante (Photo: Facebook)

Broadcast veteran JO INTERRANTE died APRIL 15 at the age of 79 in DALLAS. INTERRANTE had been battling a long illness.

INTERRANTE began her career in radio in DALLAS before moving to KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO and became News Director. She was later named VP/Programming for RKO RADIO NETWORKS. In the 80s, INTERRANTE formed IS INC, with ROB SISCO and the company produced COUNTDOWN AMERICA and COUNTDOWN USA, among other shows. INTERRANTE also spent many years with ABC RADIO in its DALLAS offices.

