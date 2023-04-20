Free Nashville July 4th Concert

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's BRAD PAISLEY will headline the "Let Freedom Sing! MUSIC CITY JULY 4th" concert in downtown NASHVILLE. PAISLEY will topline the event for the second time, the last in 2021. He will be joined on the JACK DANIELS stage by THE WAR AND TREATY, LANGHORNE SLIM and TIERA KENNEDY, who will also sing the national anthem. WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning co-host KELLY SUTTON will emcee.

Presented by the NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP, the event features one of the country's largest JULY 4th fireworks show synchronized to music from the NASHVILLE SYMPHONY. The AMAZON FAMILY FUN ZONE, located at MUSIC CITY WALK OF FAME PARK, will provide kid-friendly activities and performances by THE MAGI, TOMMY HOWELL, LES KERR & THE BAYOU BAND, and TROUBADOUR BLUE with COACH (DJ) entertaining between sets.

PAISLEY's NASHVILLE nonprofit, THE STORE, is the event's charitable partner.

NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP Chairman of the Board and 5/3 BANK EVP KEVIN LAVENDER said, "We are proud that NASHVILLE hosts one of the best JULY 4th celebrations in the country with A-list acts, an impressive fireworks show, and kid-friendly activities in the AMAZON FAMILY FUN ZONE. We encourage NASHVILLIANS to come out and enjoy the fireworks and the great music from BRAD and the rest of the lineup - all right in their backyard and for free."

Paisley (Photo: Jeff Lipsky)

