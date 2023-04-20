Paulson and Taylor

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has added two new members to its staff. DAVE PAULSON joins as Writer-Editor in the Museum Services department, and AUSTIN TAYLOR comes aboard as Dir./Event Sales.

Beginning MAY 1st, PAULSON will contribute to exhibitions, museum publications, public programs, online offerings and other educational initiatives that document and illuminate the Country music genre. PAULSON is a journalist, multimedia producer and musician who worked as a reporter for THE TENNESSEAN from 2007 to 2023, covering the city’s music scene, industry and culture. As a musician and songwriter, he has been immersed in MUSIC CITY for 25 years, performing in various bands and releasing his own music. He is also a frequent participant in the museum’s educational programs.

TAYLOR will lead the Events and Culinary Department’s sales team, which executes more than 1,500 events annually. He previously worked at the museum as the Associate Dir./Operations from 2011 to 2015, then as the Associate Dir./Guest Relations from 2015 to 2017. Prior to rejoining the museum, TAYLOR held positions as sales manager and senior sales manager with both the HILTON and HEI hotel brands.

