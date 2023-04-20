Airing April 29th

CIRCLE NETWORK is set to air a tribute to the late actor and comedian LESLIE JORDAN, titled REPORTIN’ FOR DUTY: A TRIBUTE TO LESLIE JORDAN, that took place at NASHVILLE's GRAND OLD OPRY HOUSE on FEBRUARY 19th. The special will air APRIL 29th at 9p (CT), and feature performances and storytelling moments from some of JORDAN’s closest friends across NASHVILLE and HOLLYWOOD, including BROTHERS OSBORNE, JELLY ROLL, LAINEY WILSON, LUKAS NELSON, MAREN MORRIS & RYAN HURD, TANYA TUCKER, EDDIE VEDDER, MAYIM BIALIK, JIM PARSONS, MAX GREENFIELD and more.

All proceeds from the FEBRUARY show benefitted EB RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA (EB), a cause close to JORDAN’s heart.

CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER said, “LESLIE JORDAN was such an iconic actor, comedian, musician, native TENNESSEAN and member of our Country music community. Seeing the raw emotion from everyone throughout this tribute really showcased the impact LESLIE had on every single person he met. It’s an honor to be able to broadcast this special evening to LESLIE’s fans nationwide.”

Click here to view the trailer.

Next month, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE will open a new exhibit featuring the outfit JORDAN wore during his OPRY debut in 2021, where he gave an emotional performance of two songs that held a special place in his heart, “In the Sweet By and By” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The exhibit opens on MONDAY, MAY 1st.

