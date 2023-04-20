Lawson and Graves

In the wake of iHEARTMEDIA COUNTRY WDXB (102.5 THE BULL)/BIRMINGHAM, AL morning host "DOLLAR" BILL LAWSON's retirement (NET NEWS 4/6), the station has hired SPENCER GRAVES to succeed him. LAWSON's last day wiill be TOMORROW (4/21).

GRAVES, who starts on MONDAY, APRIL 24th, has hosted morning shows at AC WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS, Adult Top 40 WSTW/WILMINGTON, DE, and, most recently, iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94-9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA until his departure in late 2021.

WDXB PD DINO CONARD said of GRAVES, "SPENCER is an incredible talent and integral to the future success of 102.5 THE BULL. He is well-liked and respected by listeners, clients and Country artists alike. ALABAMA, let’s ride!”

GRAVES added, “I'm honored to be given the chance to propel several iconic brands within radio and iHEARTMEDIA, and I look forward to taking the reins at 102.5 THE BULL. Starting as a 17-year-old kid, from the middle of nowhere VIRGINIA, I've been fortunate to be on air all over the U.S. With that said, nothing makes me more excited than being a part of these big changes."

CONARD called the retiring LAWSON “not the gold standard, he is the standard. Over his 50 years in ALABAMA radio, BILL has raised $5 million for ST. JUDE [CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL], helped with countless other charities and been a friend everyone he meets. Our lives are enriched because of DOLLAR BILL and all he has accomplished.”

Market Pres. RONNIE BLOODWORTH added, “If you have ever spent five minutes with BILL, you either laughed or found out just how passionate he was for helping the children of ST. JUDE or THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. Being in radio, we have a responsibility to entertain and serve our communities. BILL did both for over 50 years. Thank you, BILL, for being that guy we all hope to be."

