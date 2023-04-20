Grand Ole Opry "Salute The Troops"

The GRAND OLE OPRY will salute the U.S. military with a special "Salute the Troops" OPRY performance on TUESDAY, MAY 23rd. The show, and pre-show red carpet, will include performances from OPRY members JOHN CONLEE and THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, plus JASON CRABB, LOCASH, and THE WAR AND TREATY, the husband and wife duo of U.S. ARMY veteran MICHAEL TROTTER and TANYA BLOUNT.

The OPRY partners with CREATIVETS, an organization that seeks to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. U.S. military vets and CREATIVETS members, along with their spouses, children, and parents, will be invited to walk the red carpet into the OPRY HOUSE for the show, dedicated to saluting the troops and their families for their service to the nation.

The public is invited to cheer on the red carpet guests in advance of the evening's 7p (CT) show. "Salute The Troops" will be filmed to air MEMORIAL DAY weekend (5/27) on CIRCLE NETWORK and its social platforms, and can be heard live on WSM-A/NASHVILLE and SIRIUSXM WILLIE's ROADHOUSE (Ch. 59).

