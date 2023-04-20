Ulett Slowing It Down

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSHE (KSHE 95)/ST. LOUIS' JOHN “U-MAN” ULETT is stepping away as co-host of the "Morning Rock Show with AD ROWNTREE" at the end of the month. ULETT began his KSHE career in 1976 and is the station’s longest broadcasting air talent.

ROWNTREE posted the following on the KSHE Facebook page: "JOHN ULETT announced on our show that he would be starting another chapter at the end of this month. After 46 years on KSHE, he’ll be starting his new schedule of coming in...whenever he feels like it. He’s not going anywhere. He’ll be a recurring part of the show, he’ll be out with us at live events, he’ll continue the KSHE Klassics show and Vinyl Exam with MARK KLOSE, and he’ll fill in for me when I’m away. The door will ALWAYS be open to him…He just won't have to wake up so early anymore.

JOHN is the ONLY person I know who has gotten to call their own shot like this and decide how and when he’ll move into the next phase of his life and career. It made me think about why. So many people told me JOHN was the perfect person for me to learn from… and it’s true. It’s different than I expected though. JOHN taught me so much about ST. LOUIS and KSHE, but I think the most important thing JOHN taught me is this: Be beloved. To be in radio… especially for this long, talent goes without saying. We all have it to some extent, and John has way WAY more than his fair share. He lights up the city every time he cracks a mic. His voice and his ability to communicate is second to none, but the most important thing, the thing that sets JOHN apart, is the fact that I have NEVER met someone who is so universally loved.

Among listeners and co-workers alike, the 'U MAN' is loved by all. JOHN, I have to believe that it's because of how you’ve shown up EVERY day for 46 years ready to play. You’re an amazing person with an amazing attitude, and to be around you is to know you have a friend. It's not just the fact that you hit home runs, it’s what you do for the people around you in the club house, and THAT is what I have learned from you. It’s what I take from one of the luckiest times in my life...the time I got to work with you. JOHN, like everyone else.. I love you. Congratulations!"

