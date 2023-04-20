Williams

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has promoted COREY WILLIAMS to VP/Business & Legal Affairs, Rights & Clearances for REPUBLIC RECORDS, DEF JAM RECORDINGS and ISLAND RECORDS effective immediately. The 30 year industry veteran will provide an expanded focus on Rights and Clearances, as well as shared services across the three brands. He will remain based in NEW YORK and continue to report to SVP/Business & Legal Affairs, Rights & Clearances ANTOINETTE TROTMAN.

WILLIAMS joined UMG in 2015 as Dir./Business & Legal Affairs and was later promoted to Sr. Dir./Business & Legal Affairs. Prior to UMG, WILLIAMS served as Associate Dir./Business & Legal Affairs at ATLANTIC RECORDS.

TROTMAN said of WILLIAMS promotion, “COREY is an invaluable member of our team and has been instrumental in contributing to the continued success of REPUBLIC, DEF JAM and ISLAND. His wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise have been crucial in navigating the rapidly evolving music industry landscape and ensuring that our artists and labels are well-positioned for long-term success.”

WILLIAMS added, "I am honored to take on this expanded role and I want to thank ANTOINETTE and STEVE GAWLEY, UMG's EVP/Business & Legal Affairs, for this opportunity to continue to work with the incredibly talented teams at REPUBLIC, DEF JAM and ISLAND RECORDS. It's a privilege to collaborate daily with such talented artists and executives. I look forward to continuing to help drive the future growth of these iconic labels."

