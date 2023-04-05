Cole Swindell Hosts

Revealed earlier this month as a five-time nominee for the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, COLE SWINDELL is also hosting the ACM's annual radio special in support of the show, set to stream on PRIME VIDEO on THURSDAY, MAY 11th live from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX.

The two-hour companion radio special, celebrating the 2023 nominees, is available to radio stations to air at no cost MAY 5-10. It's inventory-free, and has 12 minutes of avails per hour for local spots. To carry the special, contact CHRISTA WILLIAMS at Christa@CountryContent.com.

