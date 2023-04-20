Ivan Neville (Photo: Steve Rapport)

NEW ORLEANS musical royalty IVAN NEVILLE has concluded an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing deal with AMR SONGS, founded by music industry veteran TAMARA CONNIFF.

The new deal includes NEVILLE’s new release “Touch My Soul," his first new solo album in 20 years, coming APRIL 21st, a 10-song love letter to the CRESCENT CITY and celebration of his emotional and spiritual journey. Among the guest artists: his father AARON NEVILLE and uncle CYRIL NEVILLE, BONNIE RAITT, TROMBONE SHORTY and MICHAEL McDONALD, as well as PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ bandleaders BEN JAFFE and CHARLIE GABRIEL, and REVIVALIST lead singer DAVID SHAW.

Said NEVILLE, “When my old friend JONATHAN McHUGH moved back to NEW ORLEANS and told me about what he and TAMARA were going to do with AMR SONGS, it felt like a no-brainer to partner with them so we can get my music introduced to new audiences through their strength in films, TV, and advertising. When I played him some of my album demos, he introduced me to TAMARA. I am so excited to work with them.

“I haven’t written music for myself in a long time, so this project is very special to me. When I think about the way music has touched my soul and all the songs that became special moments in my life, I become very emotional. Music should touch your soul. I hope this record touches someone’s soul.”

Added CONNIFF: “We’re so grateful that IVAN NEVILLE chose to work with AMR during this new and exciting chapter of his career. He is such a legend and an amazing talent whose music continues to influence new generations of artists and musicians.”

Said McHUGH: “Since my work promoting the NEVILLE BROTHERS album ‘Yellow Moon’ at A&M RECORDS, I have spent a lot of time with IVAN. I’m a huge fan of his music. It’s such a privilege to be able bring him into the AMR SONGS family. He is a standard-bearer for the musical culture of NEW ORLEANS and his creativity and work ethic knows no bounds.”

