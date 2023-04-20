Now In Las Vegas

AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP announces the lineup for the Sixth Annual GATHERING, a showcase platform for new and developing alternative bands on APRIL 26-28th in downtown LAS VEGAS. A few months ago, AMPLIFY announced the annual summertime event was moving to the spring with a new location (NET NEWS 2/1).

THE 2023 GATHERING kicks off on WEDNESDAY (4/26) at the brand new SAND DOLLAR HOTEL AND CASINO performance venue with independent artist KILLER KENNEDY, BIG LOUD’S LETDOWN. and WARNER/CRUSH’s GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS.

On THURSDAY (4/27), the Fifth Annual East Coast/West Coast Softball rivalry commences at BIG LEAGUE DREAMS, managed by IN2UNE/AWAL's DAVE LOMBARDI and FLOOD FM's AARON AXELSEN. Independent artists BLURRY, REMY REILLY, and JACK HARRIS will perform during lunch at the HISTORIC ATOMIC LIQUOR. KAREN GLAUBER of HITS will host a panel to discuss Alternative Radio on THURSDAY afternoon. The evening showcases will be at BACKSTAGE BAR & BILLIARDS featuring MASCOT’s KING FALCON, EPITAPH’s JAKOBS CASTLE, and ROE KAPARA.

On FRIDAY 4/28, BEGGARS GROUP's RISA MATSUKI & BRIEN TERRANOVA will host a private listening party with new music from QUEENS OF THE STONEAGE poolside at THE GRAND HOTEL. FRIDAY night kicks off with a dinner at THE HARD ROCK LIVE with showcases by independent artist JACK HARRIS, ANTI’s SLOW PULP, EPITAPH’s LINDA LINDAS, and GIANT MUSIC's K.FLAY.

"AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is stoked beyond words to finally bring the Alternative and New Music Discovery community back together for this stellar lineup of artists participating in this year’s GATHERING," said AMPLIFY President TRACY BROWN. "We could not do this without the amazing support from across the label community, who have partnered with us in presenting the biggest and best Alternative and New Music conference in the industry. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to put this conference on and we know that it only happens due to the overwhelming response and enthusiasm from our friends at Alternative radio. We’re looking forward to GATHERING with everyone in HISTORIC DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS!"

For the complete schedule and registration for the 2023 GATHERING go to gatheringmusic.com.

