BBR MUSIC GROUP has promoted SHELLEY HARGIS to VP/Radio Syndication and Group Strategy. She was most recently VP/Promotion for the company's BROKEN BOW RECORDS. HARGIS will now be responsible for handling all nationally syndicated campaigns and group strategy/promotion for BBR MUSIC GROUP’s entire artist roster across all of its label imprints.

Having been with the label group for over two decades, HARGIS began her tenure with BBR MUSIC GROUP as a Southwest Regional/Promotion in 2002, before rising to National Dir. in 2005. Three years later, she helped to establish the label’s STONEY CREEK imprint, and later its RED BOW imprint. In 2018, HARGIS rose to her most recent post of VP, scoring a number of chart-topping songs from JASON ALDEAN, DUSTIN LYNCH, LAINEY WILSON and more.

SVP/Promotion CARSON JAMES said of HARGIS, “I’m so excited to have SHELLEY in this role. Her relentless pursuit of airplay is matched only by her relentless desire to serve our clients’ needs. She continuously looks for creative ways to elevate not only our business, but our partners in radio as well!”

The move follows MONDAY's announcement of the retirement of previous BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication and Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON (NET NEWS 4/17). Previously, HARGIS shared the VP/Promotion role at BROKEN BOW with LEE ADAMS, who remains in the position.

Congratulate HARGIS at shelley@bbrmusicgroup.com.

