DARK HORSE RECORDS, newly relaunched under DHANI HARRISON and DAVID ZONSHINE, has created a new official music video for LEON RUSSELL's "A Song For You," from the recently released compilation "Signature Songs." The video was directed by SPENCER RAMSEY with footage taken from the LEON RUSSELL archive.

"Signature Songs" is an intimate greatest hits collection of solo piano and vocal recordings by RUSSELL, originally released in 2001 and long out-of-print. The compilation is now available on CD, digital download and pressed for the very first time on vinyl. It includes stripped-down, unique takes on "A Song For You" as well as “Tight Rope,” “Stranger In A Strange Land,” “The Masquerade” and “Lady Blue.”

RUSSELL’s long friendship with DARK HORSE RECORDS founder GEORGE HARRISON is well-documented, including his profound contribution to 1971’s landmark Concert For Bangladesh.

The current DARK HORSE roster includes recordings by JOE STRUMMER, RAVI SHANKAR, YUSUF/CAT STEVENS, BILLY IDOL, DEEP PURPLE's JON LORD, BENMONT TENCH and GEORGE HARRISON himself.

