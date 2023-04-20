Event Lineup Announced

All things Country music will come to THE STAR in FRISCO, TX, MAY 9-11 with three days of live music events, food trucks, photo opportunities, exclusive merch, and more, all leading up to the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (ACM) show, which will take place at 7p (CT) THURSDAY, MAY 11th at FORD CENTER at THE STAR.

Spread across the 91 acres of the world headquarters and training facility of the DALLAS COWBOYS, the three-day lineup includes both free shows and ticketed events. They will include ACM Country Kickoff at THE STAR, a two-day music and entertainment festival which is free and open to the public; ACM Songs & Stories Powered by THE BLUEBIRD CAFE + NSAI, a private industry celebration of the top songwriters of the past year; and the previously announced TOPGOLF Tee-Off & Rock On and already sold out ACM LIFTING LIVES LIVE: MORGAN WALLEN & FRIENDS live concert on the green at TOPGOLF THE COLONY (NET NEWS 3/23). A complete lineup is available at ACMCountryKickoff.com.

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the DALLAS COWBOYS and the JONES family to bring the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS back to TEXAS at their world headquarters. This world-class venue, shopping, and dining district, and luxury area hotels and resorts made the perfect canvas to build our ACM AWARDS Week bigger and better than ever on behalf of our artists and industry. TEXAS has some of the most passionate Country music fans in the world, and we can’t wait to bring the party to FRISCO!"

GARTH BROOKS and DOLLY PARTON will host this year's show, which will be available to livestream exclusively on PRIME VIDEO, with a full and free broadcast the following day on FREEVEE.

