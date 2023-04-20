A Live Nation Initiative

Founded by LIVE NATION, VIBEE is launching with confirmed partnerships, including INSOMNIAC, C3 PRESENTS and COUNTRY NATION, among other LIVE NATION festival properties. The company aims to create a range of opportunities, from multi-day events and activations on land and sea, to bespoke festival and residency packages.

Said VIBEE President HARVEY COHEN, “VIBEE was founded to build indelible memories between fans and their favorite artists in a new way. We are poised to deliver a range of once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences for every type of fan in vibrant locations all over the world.“

The company’s mission is to amplify fan-to-artist connections through three core areas: Curated Experiences, Festival Integrations and LAS VEGAS Residencies.

• Curated Destination Experiences: VIBEE will create multi-day events with top artists in the BAHAMAS, MEXICO and more.

• Festival Integrations: VIBEE will be the exclusive worldwide partner for INSOMNIAC to produce curated experiences and festival integrations.

Through this alliance, VIBEE is producing EDSEA, a premium cruise and music festival experience based upon the ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL, and HOTEL EDC, a RESORTS WORLD takeover during the 2023 flagship in LAS VEGAS.

In the coming months, VIBEE will announce numerous curated events including a boutique Fall trip to the BAHAMAS with a legendary artist, a four-day CABO adventure with one of the world’s top DJs, and a bespoke Country music weekend in NASHVILLE.

