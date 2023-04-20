TuneCore Execs & Artists Feted

FAST COMPANY announced their "10 Most Innovative Companies In Music" for 2023. They are, in order:

1. BANDLAB

2. SUBTEXT

3. TUNECORE

4. SOUNDEXCHANGE

5. VEEPS

6. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

7. WARNER MUSIC GROUP

8. YOUSICIAN

9. BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC

10. DANCE CRY DANCE

The winners were feted at a celebratory dinner WEDNESDAY night for this year’s honorees, with singer/songwriter and TUNECORE artist ISABELLA KENSINGTON providing the event’s musical entertainment.

« see more Net News