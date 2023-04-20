-
Fast Company Names Top 10 Most Innovative Music Companies, With BandLab #1
by Roy Trakin
April 21, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
FAST COMPANY announced their "10 Most Innovative Companies In Music" for 2023. They are, in order:
1. BANDLAB
2. SUBTEXT
3. TUNECORE
4. SOUNDEXCHANGE
5. VEEPS
6. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP
7. WARNER MUSIC GROUP
8. YOUSICIAN
9. BLACK LIVES IN MUSIC
10. DANCE CRY DANCE
The winners were feted at a celebratory dinner WEDNESDAY night for this year’s honorees, with singer/songwriter and TUNECORE artist ISABELLA KENSINGTON providing the event’s musical entertainment.