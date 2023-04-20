Davis

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH, NC's HEATHER DAVIS has resigned her position as APD/MD/midday host. Her last day is FRIDAY, APRIL 28th. DAVIS has been with the company off and on for more than 15 years, and has been in her current role since late 2018.

DAVIS, who is expected to announce her next move soon, said in a statement, “After careful consideration, I have made the decision to take the next step in my career. I came back to RALEIGH to work with the people at CURTIS MEDIA, and I’ve enjoyed my time. I am proud of the CMA and ACM nominations and awards the station has received during my time, as well as the lessons learned during my years with the company. I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career.”

PD MIKE BIDDLE said, "HEATHER has played a huge role in the success of QDR. We’re sad to see her leave but support her decision to take this next step. She is and will always be part of our family and will be missed."

Her departure leaves an opening to fill her position on the station. Resumes and airchecks can be sent to PD MIKE BIDDLE at mbiddle@curtismedia.com. Candidates must have a minimum of three years of full-time on-air experience, plus production skills. Look for the job description to be posted soon here.

