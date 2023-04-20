Lewis

“It feels like INSTAGRAM is taking on sites like ‘LINKTREE’ that allow you to post multiple links on Instagram by rolling out the new ‘Five Links’ feature, observed LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

Rather than being held to only sharing one link on your profile, you can now showcase up to five links.

This is what it can look like now:

Simply go to “Edit Profile” and tap “Add external link.”

This is a great move – especially for brands who want to highlight their website, specific pieces from the websites, causes, other social media accounts, events, etc…

This is a great move – especially for brands who want to highlight their website, specific pieces from the websites, causes, other social media accounts, events, etc…

Get the details and read more about "INSTAGRAM Now Allows Five Links, Making Link In Bio Better" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

