Skinner

GOOD SHEPHERD RADIO, INC. Contemporary Christian WKJD (BRIDGE FM)/COLUMBUS, IN has hired LOGAN SKINNER as Development Specialist. SKINNER has been a youth minister and has fundraising experience. He'll be working on raising financial support from area for-profit businesses, non-profits, and other ministries via on-air underwriting announcements.



Pres./Executive Director KEITH MADDOX shared, "LOGAN has been part time for a couple of months and I can't wait to have him full time on the team! We're excited to have him on board as we haven't had anyone full-time in over 5 years."



SKINNER starts MONDAY (4/24).

