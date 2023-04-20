Heaton

ALL ACCESS has learned that JACKSON HEATON, the night host for former CUMULUS Active Rock WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA, has exited the company. HEATON was local at WNNX until the format change to Alternative earlier this year (NET NEWS 1/5/23). Besides hosting Nights, HEATON was the host for the "Locals-Only" show in the Rock format.

HEATON made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page saying, "Tough decisions are just that…tough. I resigned my position at CUMULUS MEDIA. It was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made. After nine years, I’m looking back on all the great memories. ROCK 100.5 was an amazing time. I worked with amazing talent and the ride was incredible. Cracking the mic live in ATLANTA, interviewing my favorite musicians, emceeing concerts…And LONG LIVE HOME BREW!!!! I feel confident about what I accomplished in ATLANTA. Bands of ATLANTA, you are why I did what I did. Playing your music on my show brought me more joy than you can imagine. I hope my Nights show on ROCK 100.5 brought listeners entertainment, laughter and damn good rock music. I love you all! Proudly, ATLANTA’s Rock Ambassador."

« see more Net News