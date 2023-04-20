Jones

JAY JONES has departed his role as SVP/Publicity at BBR MUSIC GROUP. In addition to overseeing publicity and strategy for the company's three Country music imprints, he also spearheaded corporate communications for the BMG-owned company.

He joined BBR as VP/Publicity in 2017, and was promoted into his most recent position in APRIL of 2021. Prior to BBR, JONES was Dir./Media Relations at the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION. Before that, he ran his own public relations and marketing company, JAY JONES MUSIC, for nine years, where his clients included THE BEACH BOYS.

Reach JONES here.

« see more Net News