Johns (photo: Jodie Feld)

BMG Managing Dir. HEATH JOHNS has been promoted to company President/AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and SOUTH-EAST ASIA. JOHNS has been with the company since it first launched in the country seven years ago and was their first employee. He and his staff represent artists including DOPE LEMON, CROWDED HOUSE, JET, WOLFMOTHER and ALISON WONDERLAND just to name a few.

Under JOHNS, BMG and the University of Newcastle managed an AUSTRALIAN-first scholarship program to create music industry pathways for students of First Nations. Additionally, JOHNS was awarded the NEWTON-JOHN medal in 2020 by the same university for extraordinary services to the Arts.

BMG CCO DOMINIQUE CASIMIR said, “HEATH JOHNS personifies so much of what makes BMG great. With his passion and enthusiasm for music, he is a force of nature, but he combines commercial drive with an innate understanding of BMG’s value system and ethical stance. The expansion of his responsibilities is a recognition of his talents.”

JOHNS said, “I remain grateful for the opportunity to launch the SYDNEY office of this incredible company back in early 2016 ... I’m humbled by this promotion and proud to be part of a very special team of people at BMG in AUSTRALIA and the world who continue to inspire me.”

