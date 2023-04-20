NYC Juneteenth Celebration

LIVE NATION URBAN (LNU) in partnership with MASS APPEAL, will hold the first-ever PARK JAMS concert in celebration of JUNETEENTH and HIP-HOP 50 presented by GOOGLE PIXEL. It will take place on FRIDAY JUNE 19th at SUMMERSTAGE in NEW YORK at CENTRAL PARK from 3p-10p (ET).

Those scheduled to perform include DJ PREMIER, GRANDMASTER FLASH, KID CAPRI, DJ SPINKING, STATIK SELEKTAH, DJ DIAMOND KUTS, and NYLA SIMONE. General ticket sales start TODAY (4/21) at 10a (ET). LNU is a partnership with LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT.

The PARK JAMS JUNETEENTH celebration of Hip-Hop is also a part of MASS APPEAL and LIVE NATION URBAN’s HIP HOP 50 LIVE partnership. Fans can look forward to additional PARK JAMS in other major cities across the country.

For the NYC concert ticket information check here.

