Drake (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

DRAKE, his label OVO, REPUBLIC RECORDS and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have been named in a $10 million suit by Ghanaian artist OBRAFOUR. OBRAFOUR claims that a sample used in the song, "Calling My Name" is from his 2003 song "Oye Ohene". Also named in the suit are Alex Lustig; DJ Diamante Blackmon; Johannes Klahr; and Beau Nox, all listed as producers or writers on "Calling My Name".

OBRAFOUR claims that an agent representing DRAKE and the other defendants emailed him for permission to sample "Oye Ohene" just before "Calling My Name" was released in 2022 and he had yet to respond when the song was released.

In addition to the $10 million in damages, the lawsuit seeks profits made from record sales, streams, live performances and other sources of revenue linked to "Calling My Name". The suit also asks to cover OBRAFOUR’s legal expenses.

