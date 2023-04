Anitta (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Brazilian artist ANITTA has signed with REPUBLIC RECORDS. ANITTA ended an 11-year relationship with WARNER RECORDS earlier in APRIL.

ANITTA released six albums on WARNER, including 2022's "Versions Of Me". She was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best New Artist in 2022.

