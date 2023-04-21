'Taylor Swiffer Open'

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON's "Q MORNING SHOW WITH RIGGS, KATELYN & ERICA" put SWIFTIES to the test with its "93Q TAYLOR SWIFFER Open." The 13 listeners chosen to participate in the contest used a SWIFFER to clean off an outdoor square space covered in dirt. Under one of the squares was two tickets to TAYLOR SWIFT's sold-out show this weekend at HOUSTON's NRG STADIUM.

Other participants won prizes including gift cards and SWIFT swag. The promotion was part of 93Q’s “Swiftstakes Week.” Watch the video here.





