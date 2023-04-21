Tickets Available Now

THE ONSITE FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, will host HOPE AND HEALING FOR HEROES, a special event for educators and staff across NASHVILLE and surrounding counties on MONDAY, MAY 1st at 6p (CT) at the FISHER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS at BELMONT UNIVERSITY. The event is designed to equip, encourage and uplift NASHVILLE school educators, staff, and administrators following the recent tragedy at THE COVENANT SCHOOL. Artists TYLER HUBBARD, TRISHA YEARWOOD, LAUREN DAIGLE and CECE WINANS are set to perform for the event. More performers are expected to be added.

ONSITE Chairman MILES ADCOX said, "The dramatic increase in the number of school shootings–and now having one in our hometown—has taken its toll on each of us. As a father and mental health professional who has been part of initiatives directly supporting hundreds of mass shooting survivors around the country, now is the time to come together in support of our community as we start the healing process. We must acknowledge the unique stress and pressure our teachers and educators are carrying. We created this event in hopes of coming alongside them with support and resources while celebrating their vital role in leading the next generation."

The event will also feature celebrity speakers as well as and teachers and student survivors of mass school shootings from across the country. Tickets are free and available now. Click here for more information.

